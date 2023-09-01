Daniel Levy really wants to sell 29-year-old Tottenham player tonight but there’s a problem

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is said to be really keen to move Eric Dier out of the club before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Spurs have been active today. Brennan Johnson looks like he’s about to come in, while Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga have both gone out on loans.

Dier, however, is still at the club.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy really wants to sell Eric Dier

Eric Dier has been a key player for Tottenham for years now, but Ange Postecoglou just doesn’t fancy him.

The Englishman hasn’t stepped foot on the pitch so far this season. He hasn’t even made the bench, and it is clear he has no future at the club.

Tottenham have been open to offers for Dier, and The Athletic claim today that Daniel Levy has been hoping to move him on before the transfer deadline today.

However, the report says it is looking unlikely.

The problem for Levy is that even though he has offered the defender to clubs like Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth today, ‘no deal that suited Dier and Spurs has materialised so far.’

As things stand, Dier is set to stay at Tottenham until the end of this year at the very least. It will be interesting to see if Postecoglou will give him an opportunity in the coming months.