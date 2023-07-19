Experienced international Ivan Perisic impressed in Tottenham Hotspur’s first pre-season game of the summer.

That’s according to journalist Tom Barclay, who was speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

New coach Ange Postecoglou was very pleased with his side’s first outing under his management.

He used 22 players as Spurs fell to a 3-2 defeat to West Ham, although there were some encouraging signs.

Postecoglou’s methods have already had an effect on the squad given the way they played yesterday.

Tottenham had 30 shots compared to West Ham’s four and were playing some very exciting attacking football.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Defensively, there were still issues and that will be the biggest issue for Postecoglou to sort out.

However, Ivan Perisic had a great game for Tottenham in their first pre-season fixture.

He was used by Postecoglou as a left-winger, as Son Heung-min missed out on the game after returning to training late.

Perisic impresses for Tottenham in pre-season

Speaking about yesterday’s defeat, Barclay said: “Ivan Perisic was someone that I think a lot of us thought would leave and he still might.

“Albeit his huge wages feel like that’s going to be an issue.

“But I thought he was really good when he came on. He was playing in the left-wing position which he barely played in at all when he signed under [Antonio] Conte.”

Perisic wasn’t in Postecoglou’s first-half team which more closely resembled what could be his best team for the start of the season.

However, the Croatian came on when they were 2-0 down at half-time and helped Spurs draw level.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Perisic put the cross in for Giovani Lo Celso’s goal and then delivered a trademark dangerous corner that Destiny Udogie nodded in.

Although Tottenham may be frustrated to have lost their first pre-season friendly, seeing Perisic perform admirably as a winger raises some questions.

He’s been earmarked as a player who wants to leave this summer as he doesn’t look like a player who fits with Postecoglou’s tactics.

Perisic can’t play as a traditional full-back, however, he showed yesterday that he can still do a job as a left-winger.

However, the signing of Manor Solomon, alongside Son Heung-min, means Spurs already have sufficient competition in that position.