‘He wants to leave’: £180k-a-week Spurs player really wants to go now – Journalist

Ivan Perisic really wants to leave Tottenham to return to Croatia with Hajduk Split.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth who was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the left-footer.

There have been murmurs about Perisic wanting to leave Spurs for a little while now, and according to Sheth, all of the rumours regarding the player have come from sources close to the 34-year-old.

Indeed, Sheth says that Perisic himself is pushing to leave Spurs, but, as ever, the ultimate decision will lie in the hands of the club.

Perisic wants to go

Sheth shared what he knows about the former Inter player.

“The Perisic one is a very interesting one because this is all coming from the player’s side just now, he wants to leave, he wants to go back to Croatia to play for Hajduk Split. He has one year on his contract, he can say what he wants, but this is in Tottenham’s hands and when Perisic is to leave Tottenham that will be on Tottenham’s terms,” Sheth said.

Let him go

Perisic wants to leave Spurs, and, in all honesty, there’s no point in Tottenham trying to keep him.

It’s never worthwhile having a player at your club who doesn’t want to be there, let alone one who is on £180k-a-week and playing in a position that may not be utilised.

Indeed, Perisic is best utilised as a left wing-back, and with Ange Postecoglou more than likely set to pivot to a flat back four this season, Perisic probably won’t be of much use.

The player wants the move, he’s not needed at the club and he’s on massive wages, all the signs point towards this exit making the world of sense.