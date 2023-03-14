Tottenham now want to sign Julian Brandt, two years after Bernd Leno was texting him to join Arsenal











Tottenham Hotspur are now keen to sign Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt this summer.

German outlet DW has provided the latest on the 26-year-old’s future.

Speculation is beginning to increase over Julian Brandt’s potential movement this summer.

Arsenal have also been linked with the attacking midfielder, which is repeated again in DW’s report.

Brandt only has one year left on his current contract which has alerted teams in the Premier League.

Photo by Alex Pantling – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Tottenham are one of them, and have already ‘expressed great interest’ in the wide playmaker.

An earlier report from BILD suggested that Spurs wanted to sign Brandt ‘at all costs’ this summer.

Brandt consistently chips in with goals and assists every season, and is a regular German international.

Tottenham wanting to sign Brandt suggests they’ve already decided they need more attacking firepower next season.

Tottenham keen to sign Brandt this summer

It wasn’t too long ago that the ‘fantastic’ playmaker could have ended up on the other side of north London.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal two seasons ago, and their goalkeeper at the time Bernd Leno admitted to trying to convince him to join the club.

“I read the rumours with Arsenal and immediately wrote him a few messages,” Leno said.

“In any case, I would be happy if he would come. Jule is a good friend, we had a very good time in Leverkusen. Maybe we can see that again in the future.”

Leno joined Fulham last summer and is unlikely to be able to convince his friend to play at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham’s need for more attacking dynamism could be solved if they sign Brandt.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 26-year-old find pockets of space in wide areas to create chances and drift around the pitch unnoticed.

He would certainly take some of the pressure off Harry Kane to create so many opportunities when he should be finishing them.

Brandt has never played outside of the Bundesliga, and hasn’t always thrived in European competition.

In just under 50 Champions League appearances he has just four goals and four assists.

Against English opposition in particular, he’s failed to score in all six games he’s played against them.

However, it’s hard to judge Brandt looking at such a small sample size.

His importance to Dortmund shows just how good he can be on his day.

