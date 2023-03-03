Tottenham Transfer News: German midfielder said to be an 'at all costs' target











Tottenham are putting plans in place for the summer market already it seems and could make a move for German star, Julian Brandt.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is a wanted man once again after impressing in the black and yellow. Brandt has now made over 150 appearances for the German outfit after attracting attention back in 2021 from Arsenal.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, a report from BILD now puts both Tottenham back in the mix to sign Brandt again. BILD, as transcribed by Bullinews, claims that the midfielder is wanted ‘at all costs’, with both Tottenham and Arsenal mentioned in the text.

Brandt, 26, has enjoyed a fine career in Germany with Leverkusen and Dortmund. He’s amassed more than 400 appearances, adding nearly 40 caps for Germany in that time as well.

The midfielder is one of the higher earners at Dortmund, with a contract worth a reported £116k-a-week.

TBR’s View: Brandt would be ideal for Tottenham’s midfield

Tottenham are going to need yet more quality this summer. The long-term injury to Rodrigo Bentancur already means a new midfielder is needed and Brandt ticks the boxes.

An experienced international but still with plenty of life left in him at just 26, Brandt could really help Antonio Conte.

He is a player of genuine quality and there’d be few questions about his ability to do well at Spurs. Brandt is the sort of no-fuss player who will just do his job and do it well. The sort of player you’d imagine Antonio Conte would love.

If Brandt can be signed, then it’s a no-brainer really for a Tottenham side desperate for more quality.