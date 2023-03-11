Arsenal want to sign Julian Brandt, Dortmund unsure on letting him go











Arsenal are now interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt this summer.

That’s according to journalist Christian Falk, who was speaking to Caught Offside about the Gunners transfer plans.

Julian Brandt isn’t the only Bundesliga player that Arsenal are keen on.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also big fans of Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby, who could be another rapid option on the wing.

Brandt also picks up the ball in wide areas like Diaby, but has a very different style.

The 26-year-old German international consistently provides goals and assist year after year at club level.

This season he’s once again topped more than 10 goal contributions, something he’s only failed to do once since turning 19.

Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Brandt is potent in front of goal, having scored eight league goals this season from just 15 shots on target.

He’s also a key part to Dortmund’s build-up play and loves creating chances in wide areas.

Arsenal trying to sign Brandt from Dortmund shows they’re looking to add further options in attacking areas.

Arsenal target Dortmund attacker Brandt

Falk was providing an update on Arsenal’s potential summer activity to Caught Offside, and said: “It’s worth noting that the Gunners are also interested in Dortmund’s Julian Brandt.

“The club has yet to make a final decision on that front.”

The ‘exceptional’ attacker was expected to play a big part in Dortmund’s effort to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals this week.

Unfortunately, he limped off after just five minutes, and watch Chelsea overturn their 1-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

Brandt has racked up nearly 50 games in Europe’s premier competition, something that’s currently lacking in Arsenal’s squad.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

With the Gunners almost certain to be returning to the Champions League next season, that experience will be invaluable.

With Jude Bellingham expected to be the biggest star leaving Dortmund this season, Arsenal may struggle to sign Brandt.

The German giants won’t want to lose too many of their key players all in one window.

Arsenal may also face competition from Tottenham to sign Brandt if he becomes available.

Brandt would represent a player who could play across the front line behind a striker, and dictate play in prominent areas.

Given how quick Arsenal’s build-up play tends to be in those areas, Brandt could give already terrified defences another problem to deal with.

