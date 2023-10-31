Tottenham now want to sign £43m midfielder who Gary Lineker thinks is ‘exceptionally talented’

Tottenham Hotspur have once again been linked with a move to sign Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu in one of the next two transfer windows.

Spurs look nothing like they did last season. Ange Postecoglou has worked wonders in the little time he has been at the club, and Tottenham could achieve something special this term. January additions will be key if they are to do that, and Calhanoglu is the latest name to be linked with a move to North London.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Tottenham linked with Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu has been linked with a move to Tottenham for years now.

The Turk has always been of interest to Premier League clubs, but for one reason or another, no move has ever materialised.

After the midfielder moved from AC Milan to Inter last year at the age of 28 [he’s now 29], many felt that a move to the Premier League was no longer on the cards.

However, InterLive have claimed that Tottenham are interested in Calhanoglu again and could make a move to sign him if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves the club. The Dane has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus.

The Turk, however, has over three-and-a-half years left on his contract, and Inter are set to demand over £43 million (€50m) for his signature.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Calhanoglu is a very good player on his day – Gary Lineker is a big fan of him and once branded the Turk as an ‘exceptionally talented’ footballer (BBC One (7:39 pm, June 11, 2021).

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Spurs don’t need Calhanoglu

We just can’t see Tottenham even considering a move for Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turk is a reliable player to have in the squad – he has proven it at both Milan clubs. However, the Premier League is a completely different ball game, and he’s not at the age where a move to England makes sense.

Tottenham may well need a new midfielder if Hojbjerg leaves, but Calhanoglu is not the player they should be looking at despite his good performances in Italy.

We are convinced that this move will not happen.