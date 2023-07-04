Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up a £30 million bid for Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu, who has gained a deserved reputation as a brilliant free-kick taker over the years.

Spurs have already moved to snap up James Maddison this summer as Ange Postecoglou goes about re-shaping his midfield.

The 26-year-old has been exceptional for Leicester over the past few seasons and there’s plenty of excitement amongst Tottenham fans over the signing.

This is not just down to the fact that Maddison has been one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League in recent years, but he is also an excellent free-kick taker.

According to Who Scored, only Lionel Messi and James Ward-Prowse have scored more direct free-kicks than Maddison since the beginning of the 2018-19 campaign.

He has netted eight times from dead-ball situations during this period and if Spurs also move for Calhanoglu, they could end up with two brilliant free-kick takers in their squad.

Tottenham looking to sign another brilliant free-kick taker

Inter Live claims Tottenham are weighing up a £30 million offer for Calhanoglu.

Spurs could launch a bid to try and tempt Inter into selling the 29-year-old, with the Nerazzurri open to his sale.

Calhanoglu has proven himself to be a technically gifted playmaker over the years after moving to Italy from Germany.

But one of the Turkish international’s most impressive attributes is his ability from set-piece situations.

Indeed, Calhanoglu has netted 24 times from direct free-kicks throughout his career and also boasts an exceptional delivery from corners.

Spurs have lacked a brilliant set-piece taker since Christian Eriksen left the club back in 2019. The Dane scored some exceptional goals from direct free-kicks, although his corner-taking left a lot to be desired.

In Maddison, Spurs now have a brilliant set-piece taker at the club and signing Calhanoglu would only add to their threat from dead-ball situations.

This would be quite the turnaround for Spurs after they have struggled from to score from direct free-kicks in recent years.