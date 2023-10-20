Club now set for further talks over potential January move for ‘brilliant’ £26m Spurs player

Juventus are set to make further contact over a potential move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the Tottenham Hotspur star top of their midfielder wishlist.

That is according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which claims that the Old Lady have already reached out to the Dane about a potential deal in January.

There is likely to be a lot of speculation surrounding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leading up to the winter window. The 28-year-old has been a stalwart for Spurs throughout his time in North London.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

However, much has changed under Ange Postecoglou. Postecoglou has predominantly stuck by the partnership of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr. Hojbjerg is yet to make a league start this season.

Juventus set for further talks over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

That looks set to change this weekend, with Bissouma suspended. But it seems that Hojbjerg is going to get offers to leave in January.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are very keen to sign the former Southampton captain. There are hurdles to clear over the asking price, with Spurs demanding just over £26 million.

Juve may need to agree some kind of loan deal to get a deal done. But they are not giving up, and Gazzetta suggests that further contact is expected over a potential move.

Tottenham midfielder cannot afford to close door on January move

Hojbjerg would be wise to keep his options open. He is set to receive an opportunity with Bissouma suspended. And with Bissouma back on four yellow cards, another suspension could be on the cards in the near future.

But if Hojbjerg – who has been ‘brilliant‘ at times – is behind Sarr and Bissouma, then of course, the chance to join a club such as Juventus is bound to appeal to him.

Much may depend on how prominent a role he plays in the coming weeks. But the onus is also very much on Juventus to make the kind of offer Tottenham would be happy with considering how little depth they would have without Hojbjerg.