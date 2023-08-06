Tottenham now told ‘incredible’ defensive target will only cost £30m this summer

Tottenham Hotspur target Aymeric Laporte is likely to only cost £30m this summer as Manchester City attempt to cash in on the defender.

A report from the Mirror has shared more details on the Spanish international’s future.

After more than a month of waiting, Tottenham have finally made a defensive signing.

Teenager Ashley Phillips arrived in North London in the last few days from Blackburn Rovers.

Ange Postecoglou has shown this summer he’s happy to give every player a chance to prove themselves.

The 18-year-old already has first-team experience and might fancy his chances of featuring for Spurs.

However, Tottenham’s main target appears to be Micky Van de Ven and he’s expected to watch them play Shakhtar later today.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham have also had their eye on Aymeric Laporte this summer and the defensive target now appears to be available.

He’s a proven winner and the ‘incredible’ centre-back would add immediate quality to Spurs’s squad.

Whether he’s Postecoglou’s first choice is another matter but his availability might make him too good an option to turn down.

Tottenham target Laporte available this summer

The report from the Mirror suggests that Laporte is now available following the arrival of Josko Gvardiol at the Etihad.

The 29-year-old has already fallen down the pecking order last season and needs to move on to continue playing regular football.

Laporte is now available for £30m, although Man City would prefer to sell him to a club outside the Premier League.

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham have all reportedly identified Laporte as a target, although Postecoglou’s need for a centre-back trumps their Premier League rivals.

Laporte fits the bill as a left-footed defender and is brilliant in possession.

Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

He’s also likely to be a lot cheaper than Van de Ven, although the young Dutchman’s potential is why his price tag is so high.

If Laporte is still at Man City towards the end of the transfer window, Spurs might think they can get a deal done for even less than their £30m asking price.

The experienced defender would be a brilliant addition and add much better depth than Clement Lenglet who has also been linked with a return.