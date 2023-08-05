Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a massive number of players this summer.

The north London club are in the headlines every day being linked with new players, and while most of these rumours come to nothing, there’s one rumour that just won’t go away.

Indeed, Clement Lenglet continues to be linked with Tottenham, and we may be entering a crucial week when it comes to that deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are hoping to find an agreement with Tottenham over Lenglet next week when the two clubs meet in a friendly.

The £32m defender is very much surplus to requirements at Camp Nou at the moment, and given Barcelona’s ongoing financial problems, they want to get him off the books.

Tottenham are interested in making this move, as is the player himself, but from the outside looking in, it looks as though there are a few hurdles to clear.

Tottenham currently have around 30 senior players in their squad, so there will have to be outgoings before Spurs even think about adding more depth options to their side.

Spurs are also close to signing Micky Van de Ven – who plays in the same position as Lenglet, but after such a poor string of defensive performances last season, it wouldn’t be a shock if they were to add two centre-halves to their ranks this summer.

However, with the likes of Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga still on the books, Tottenham may have to shift a few bodies before they bring in a player like Lenglet.

The defender probably wouldn’t be a starter if he were to return to Spurs, so while the squad is still as bloated as it is, it’s hard to imagine that they will be in a real rush to sign Lenglet.

Talks will happen next week, but whether or not these discussions come to anything remains to be seen.