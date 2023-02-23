Tottenham now think they can sign Giorgi Mamardashvili on bargain deal











Tottenham Hotspur now believe they could sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili on a bargain deal next summer.

A report from Football London outlines the players Tottenham are considering to replace Hugo Lloris.

It’s a long list right at the moment, as plenty of things can change between now and the transfer window opening.

It’s looking more and more likely that Spurs will be looking for a new first-choice goalkeeper for next season.

The French international has been an unbelievable servant for the club, but has made some high-profile errors this season.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Lloris is now unavailable for at least the next month with a knee injury.

It’s given Fraser Forster the chance to stake his claim to be Antonio Conte’s first choice goalkeeper.

However, the club are keen to bring in a shot stopper from elsewhere in the summer.

Tottenham now sense they could get a great deal on Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.

The Georgian has established himself at Valencia’s first choice shot stopped in a difficult season at the Mestalla.

Tottenham could get bargain Mamardashvili deal

Football London report that Mamardashvili is one of the names on Tottenham’s shortlist.

They go on to say, ‘Spurs have been tracking 22-year-old Mamardashvili for a couple of seasons as one for the future.

‘The Georgian signed a new long-term deal until 2027 in September with a reported €‎100million (£88million) release clause, but Valencia’s financial problems mean a far lower valuation is expected and the Spanish club’s perilous position near the foot of the La Liga table will not help their circumstances.’

Given his age and La Liga’s requirement to have a release clause in player’s contract, it’s no surprise Valencia value Mamardashvili so highly.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Spurs first wanted the ‘incredible’ goalkeeper last summer, but never made a move.

Their interest was once again piqued before the World Cup, but the summer looks like their most likely time to strike.

Mamardashvili has only kept three clean sheets in the league this season, but has been under a lot of pressure.

He’s fourth on the list of most saves made in the league this season, ahead of the likes of Bono and Thibaut Courtois.

If Tottenham think they can get a good deal for Mamardashvili, they would be silly not to seriously consider it.

