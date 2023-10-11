Tottenham now reportedly want to sign £45m midfielder who Harry Kane really likes

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, and here’s what Harry Kane once said about him.

Spurs have had a great start to the season. They are unbeaten and are currently on top of the Premier League table, having picked up 20 out of a possible 24 points. That is extremely impressive, especially considering that Tottenham are doing it without Kane.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

What Harry Kane once said about Tottenham target Kalvin Phillips

Just yesterday, Football Transfers reported that Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have an interest in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international joined Pep Guardiola’s side from Leeds United for £45 million last year (Sky Sports). Many wondered at the time how he would get any game time ahead of Rodri, and those concerns have come true.

Phillips has played just 760 minutes of football under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. It’s clear that the Spaniard does not fancy him, and a move away in one of the next two windows might just be the best thing for all parties involved.

Tottenham have emerged as contenders for Phillips’ signature, and if Spurs fans need any convincing about how good he is, here’s what Kane said about him in 2021.

“He’s done really well,” Kane said about Phillps on The Overlap. Again, great lad, works really hard. I think at Leeds they have some mad training regime.

Yeah, he said there’s one, I forget what they call it now, but it’s two pitches together and they play 11 v 11 and it’s literally just man for man on two pitches. It’s no wonder he’s as fit as they come.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Do Spurs need him?

Tottenham’s interest in Kalvin Phillips comes as a slight surprise considering the options available at the moment to Ange Postecoclou.

The Spurs boss has Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Rodrigo Bentancur at his disposal, albeit the latter is currently injured. That’s enough options for this season, where Tottenham will mostly play just one game a week.

However, it really does look like Spurs will be back in Europe next term, and they will need a much stronger squad than the one they have now. And, what makes a player like Phillips even more of a necessity is the fact that Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Hojbejrg out and Phillips in this January sounds like a pretty good deal, in our opinion.