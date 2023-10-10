Tottenham now very keen on January move for £45m Manchester City player Xavi labelled ‘superb’

Tottenham Hotspur are now very interested in signing Kalvin Phillips, with the midfielder likely to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that a host of Premier League sides want the 27-year-old despite his struggles at the Etihad Stadium.

It is hard to not feel that the writing may be on the wall for Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City. The former Leeds United man has never been able to fully establish himself in Pep Guardiola’s plans.

And it seemed ominous that he played no part in the defeat to Arsenal. Instead, Bernardo Silva took on a deeper role, while Rico Lewis was moved into midfield at the Emirates.

Tottenham eyeing Kalvin Phillips

It is a shame that Phillips’ time at City has not worked out since his £45 million move. But it does appear that there is plenty of interest in him ahead of January.

Reports from I News this week claimed that both Newcastle and Everton have their eye on the England international. And now, Football Transfers is reporting that Tottenham are very keen to sign Phillips.

Spurs will need greater depth in midfield

Spurs have made a stunning start to the season. And the midfield partnership between Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr looks to have huge potential.

However, both men are set to be away on international duty for some time at the start of the new year. And with that, Postecoglou’s squad is going to be stretched.

They do have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp in the ranks. But it potentially says a great amount that Postecoglou has not rotated his options more so far.

Interest in Phillips may not excite Spurs fans. But he was exceptional once Leeds appointed Marcelo Bielsa. And he went on to establish himself in the Premier League and on the international stage.

Xavi once told The Times that Phillips was superb during Euro 2020. And that is saying something.

Perhaps Tottenham sense there could be a good opportunity to land a potential bargain off the back of his spell at Eastlands.