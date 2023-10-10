‘Will try to push’: Alasdair Gold says £25m player might try to leave Tottenham in January

Tottenham got through a lot of business in the summer transfer window, but they still have some fat to trim from their squad in January.

Indeed, the likes of Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris are clearly surplus to requirements, while the likes of Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon may also have exit routes in mind heading into the winter window.

One other player who may also be thinking about leaving Tottenham is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the Dane may well push to leave Spurs in January if he doesn’t get back into the team before January comes around.

Hojbjerg could push to leave

Gold shared his verdict on the £25m man.

“I think Hojbjerg, unless he gets back into the team before January, I think he will try to push to leave. Other than that, unless there’s someone I’ve forgotten, I don’t think Eric Dier will go, that will be counter-productive for him six months away from getting a free transfer wherever he wants to go,” Gold said.

Couldn’t blame him

It would be hard to blame Hojbjerg if he did indeed push to leave Spurs at this juncture.

The midfielder deserves a lot more than to just be sitting on the bench every week hence why Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich were looking at him in the summer.

He clearly isn’t a key part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans going forwards, and he deserves to be playing for a team where he will get regular minutes.

Hojbjerg still has something to offer at this level, and we wouldn’t blame him at all if he did begin to look elsewhere for first-team football.