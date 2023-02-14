Arsenal keeping tabs on Maddison as Leicester look to agree contract











Arsenal are monitoring the situation of James Maddison as Leicester City look to try and agree a new contract with the attacking midfielder in the coming months, according to a report from 90min.

Maddison is enjoying a stunning season personally for the Foxes. He is well on his way towards his best ever Premier League campaign in front of goal. His goal against Tottenham in Saturday’s 4-1 win was his ninth so far.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Leicester, his future at the King Power Stadium is uncertain. As reported by 90min, his contract with the Foxes has less than 18 months left to run.

Arsenal monitoring James Maddison

They are ready to make a big push to keep him. 90min reports that Leicester are ready to make Maddison the highest paid player in their history. However, they are well aware of interest in the 26-year-old.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The report claims that Newcastle United are big admirers of Maddison. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the England international.

It would be a huge statement for Arsenal to sign Maddison. Of course, Mikel Arteta’s squad is made up of some of the most exciting young players in world football. And they only have a handful of players who are already at their peaks.

They moved away from that strategy a little in January, bringing in Leandro Trossard and Jorginho. And it seems that they may look to now sign more proven players as they surely prepare for a Champions League return next season.

Maddison is certainly playing some of the best football of his career right now. And he looks to be ready to take that next step.

He is a ‘sensational‘ player, with 72 goal involvements in 149 Premier League games to date. So it would send out a real message if Arsenal could bring him to the Emirates in the coming months.