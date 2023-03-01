Newcastle want to sign 26-year-old more than any other player - journalist











Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that James Maddison is the player Newcastle United would love to sign the most this summer.

The Englishman has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League for a few years now. He has been linked with multiple top clubs in recent transfer windows, but it’s Newcastle who seem the most keen.

Eddie Howe has him on top of his summer transfer wishlist.

Newcastle United want to sign James Maddison more than any other player

Maddison has been on Newcastle United‘s radar for months now.

The Magpies were really keen to sign him last summer and even tried their luck. Sky Sports reported that Howe’s side made two bids to sign the 26-year-old, the second of which was worth over £40 million.

However, Leicester City were adamant that they were not going to let their star man leave for anything less than their valuation of £60 million.

That could change this summer as Maddison will enter the final year of his contract. That should bring his price tag down, and it looks like Newcastle will try their luck again.

Jones wrote on GiveMeSport: “Maddison’s future at Leicester City is uncertain as they recently began new talks to tie him to an extended contract.

“Sources are indicating that the 26-year-old is the player Newcastle would love most as they improve the squad build.”

TBR View:

Maddison will be a phenomenal signing for Newcastle, but we’re sure there will be other clubs in the race to sign him.

The Englishman is an outstanding player. He can score goals, create chances and as he has shown at Leicester, he can play in a few different positions as well.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2024, Maddison will be a wanted man. However, Newcastle should back themselves to get a deal done, especially if they qualify for the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Maddison, but wherever he ends up, we’re sure he will thrive.

