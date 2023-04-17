Arne Slot apparently rules himself out of Tottenham manager's job











Tottenham are still on the lookout for a new manager but according to reports, that new manager won’t be Feyenoord’s Arne Slot.

Slot has emerged as a contender for a number of English sides in recent months. He was interviewed for the Leeds United job and has recently been linked to Tottenham. Beyond that, Crystal Palace and West Ham are both believed to have put Slot on their own radars.

However, Slot had seemed a more realistic option for Tottenham and reports even claim talks have been held between Slot’s agent and Daniel Levy.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

But according from Voetbal Primeur, Slot has apparently now committed himself to Feyenoord for another season at least.

VP relays a story from Algemeen Dagblad reporter Hugo Borst, who claims Slot has reaffirmed his commitment to the Feyenoord cause despite Tottenham’s interest.

For Daniel Levy, it represents another potential blow in his search for a new manager. Slot has been lauded for his work with the Dutch side, with the 44-year-old seen as one of Europe’s top up and coming coaches.

Tottenham are still scouring over an extensive list of names to replace Antonio Conte. The likes of Graham Potter, Julian Nagelsmann, and more are all being mentioned.

TBR’s View: Another one bites the dust for Spurs

Tottenham and Levy are playing a dangerous game in waiting it out in their new manager search. By the time the summer comes, some of the best names might have been snapped up or simply ran out of patience waiting.

Slot looks to have sorted his own future out really. He’s clearly rated at Feyenoord and has no massive reason to jump ship just yet.

For Tottenham, it could be yet another name off the list. And as time ticks by and more names appear distant from the job, the more Spurs fans will become agitated.