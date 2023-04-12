Both West Ham and Crystal Palace now want 44-year-old Tottenham managerial target











Both West Ham United and Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, after claims that Daniel Levy has held talks with him over the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Tottenham are currently searching for a new permanent manager ahead of the summer after Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

Of course, both West Ham and Palace have managers in the dugout, but their futures remain unclear.

David Moyes could be set to leave the London Stadium after an underwhelming campaign so far, while Roy Hodgson has taken over from Patrick Vieira until the end of the season.

And it seems that both clubs are interested in one of Tottenham’s managerial targets in Arne Slot.

Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images

West Ham and Palace also keen on Slot

The Times reports that Tottenham, West Ham and Palace are all keen on Slot.

The outlet notes that both Spurs and Palace are searching for a young, progressive manager to take over from next season.

As for West Ham, they are expected to part ways with Moyes even if keeps them in the Premier League this season.

It comes after Daniel Levy had reportedly held private talks with the 44-year-old’s agent last week.

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Slot has received plenty of plaudits in Holland due to the job he has done at Feyenoord.

The Dutch boss has transformed them into genuine title contenders and they are currently running away with the Eredivisie title over the likes of Ajax.

On paper, he certainly fits the bill for Spurs and it’s no surprise that both the Hammers and Palace are also keen.

It remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham will prioritise a move for Slot though, which could open the door for their London rivals.

Show all