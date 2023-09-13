Youth scouts have been very impressed with Tottenham Hotspur academy star Callum Olusesi.

A report from Football London has revealed some of the best youth prospects in Tottenham’s academy.

For years, Spurs have struggled to promote their best young players into the first team.

The likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte aren’t well known for giving academy products a chance.

Aside from Harry Kane, the only players to progress through Tottenham’s academy recently are Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp.

Winks has now moved on as well after failing to establish himself in the side.

Postecoglou is a fan of Skipp and sees him as a future leader at the club, but he’s also just an option off the bench right now.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Scouts are keeping a close eye on Tottenham youngster Callum Olusesi right now.

The 16-year-old midfielder has already been named by Yaya Toure as a player to watch at Spurs.

He signed a new contract at the club this year which should secure his future in North London for a little while.

Scouts impressed by Tottenham youngster Olusesi

A report from Football London suggests that Olusesi is ‘highly rated’ among youth scouts and is attracting plenty of attention.

Olusesi broke into Tottenham’s Under-18 team last year at the age of just 15.

He’s already shown his versatility at that level, playing through the middle of the pitch in various roles.

In a heavy defeat to Fulham last season he played as a defensive midfielder.

A few months later, he was deployed as a centre-forward and then scored a brace against Crystal Palace playing as a number ten.

Photo by Angel Martinez – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Olusesi’s versatility is what will be attracting scouts to his ability at Tottenham.

The next logical step is breaking into the Under-21 side this season, although playing five years above his age group is a big ask.

Given the rapid progression he’s shown throughout his career, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.