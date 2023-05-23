Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham top talent is signing new Spurs contract











Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur academy talent Callum Olusesi is signing a new contract with Spurs.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to claim Tottenham have agreed a deal with the 16-year-old until the summer of 2026.

This is despite “strong interest” in the Spurs academy midfielder from “multiple English clubs”, added Romano.

The Italian, who posted the tweet at 6pm BST, said Olusesi would be signing a deal “in the next hours, done and sealed”.

Our view

This is good news for Tottenham regarding one of their most talented academy talents.

Olusesi has impressed for Spurs, helping them win both the Under-17 Premier League Cup and the Under-18 equivalent this season.

As well as being very talented, he’s a versatile player. He is able to feature in defensive midfield, centrally, and further up as a No 10.

As per Onefootball, Olusesi’s style of play has been compared to Yaya Toure. He is the Spurs Under-16 coach and, as we all know, one of the best midfielders in recent history.

It had been reported that the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United were eyeing the Tottenham gem.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Fair play to Spurs for convincing a top talent to remain at N17 despite links with some other big clubs.

Maybe he’ll step up to the Under-21s next season, which would be a great achievement for a 16-year-old.

Tottenham’s academy teams have done very well this term, lifting silverware. Let’s hope we get to see some of those players develop into first-team stars over the coming years.