£50m player has decided he would rather join Tottenham than Chelsea this summer

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is understood to prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur over Chelsea this summer.

That’s according to the MailOnline’s Transfer Confidential newsletter who cited playing time as a major factor behind the decision.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The report said that Johnson also had strong interest from West Ham United.

The 22-year-old is said to prefer a move to Tottenham if the side could agree a deal as a path to the first team is not so clear-cut at their rivals Chelsea.

Johnson has started both of Nottingham Forest’s opening games this season and would be quite the loss for the side.

However at a reported valuation of £50m, Forest will probably consider a sale as a logical choice.

Whether Johnson would be the answer to Tottenham’s striker conundrum is another question.

Whilst he has been deployed as a central striker at times, the majority of the Welshman’s appearances have been either out wide or just behind the striker.

And although Johnson prefers a move to Tottenham over Chelsea, fans may wonder if he should be a priority signing right now.

Whilst Johnson would be versatile across the front three, Tottenham do already have a strong group of wingers.

Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski look first choice for now but the side also still have Manor Solomon and the injured Bryan Gil in reserve.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Moreover, James Maddison has fared excellently on the wing in the past.

Perhaps Ange Postecoglou does feel depth is needed in the area, but from the outside it may seem that other areas would take priority.

Nonetheless, it bodes very well that Johnson would prefer a move to Tottenham over Chelsea.

Not only for bragging rights but also because Spurs may now be able to land their man.

And although this news is exciting for Tottenham fans, it was earlier revealed that the club will target departures before they pursue new signings.