What Daniel Levy is doing at Tottenham as Antonio Conte decision looms











The Telegraph reports that Daniel Levy is now seeking the opinion of the people closest to him at Tottenham Hotspur over Antonio Conte’s future.

Conte could be heading for the exit door at Spurs after his outburst on Saturday. The Italian boss launched a scathing attack on the Tottenham players after they threw away a 3-1 lead at Southampton – labelling them ‘selfish’.

He also made a comment on the club’s lack of silverware under ENIC’s ownership, but Football.London reported yesterday that he has indicated to the board that his rant was aimed solely at the players.

Nevertheless, Levy faces a big decision during the international break after he was probably hoping that Conte would see out the remaining months of his contract.

And it seems that the Spurs chairman is now weighing up whether or not to sack Conte before Premier League football returns in April.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Levy could sack Conte

The Telegraph reports that Tottenham are still considering whether or not to sack Conte after his post-match rant on Saturday.

Levy is understood to be seeking advice from his ‘closest confidants’ over the Italian’s future.

Conte has spoken with Levy to clarify that his comments were aimed at the players, but the Tottenham chairman did not immediately react to the outburst.

The outlet notes that Levy could still sack Conte during the international break, after he has weighed up his options and received advice.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

It would be a massive surprise if Levy sticks by Conte after his post-match rant, despite the fact that the Italian did deliver some home truths.

Conte looked set to depart at the end of the season, but it seems that his comments may just speed up that process for him.

Spurs’ priority will be ensuring that they finish in the top-four this season after their chances of silverware faded away earlier this month. And Levy will undoubtedly be weighing up whether they have a better chance with or without Conte.

