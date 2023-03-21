Harry Redknapp claims Antonio Conte would have seriously upset Daniel Levy











Harry Redknapp has now shared how he thinks Daniel Levy would have reacted to Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte’s rant last weekend.

Redknapp was being interviewed on TalkSPORT (21/3 9:22am) and spoke about the Italian’s furious outburst.

Very few Spurs fans would have seen the Italian’s reaction to their 3-3 draw with Southampton coming on Saturday.

The nature of the draw was very disappointing, but Antonio Conte had been relatively upbeat in the run up to the game.

Tottenham are still sitting in the top four of the Premier League, although they did miss the chance to leapfrog Manchester United.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

However, a culmination of recent disappointments prompted Conte to question his ‘selfish’ players and the club as a whole.

Redknapp knows Daniel Levy very well after his time at Tottenham, and has shared how he would have reacted to Conte’s rant.

He enjoyed a successful spell at the club under the current ownership.

Even when he was eventually sacked, his relationship with Levy hadn’t soured as much as the Italian’s has.

Redknapp makes Levy claim after Conte rant

Asked on TalkSPORT about the Antonio Conte’s comments, Redknapp said: “Well he wouldn’t have been happy. For sure, he would have been very disappointed with that reaction.

“I think Daniel feels that he has spent money, and Antonio was having a bit of a pop about everything really.

“It was about the ownership, it was about the spending, he didn’t get the players obviously that he wanted to have a real go in January trying to push on.

“But he has got a strong squad there, they’ve got a great chance of finishing fourth again this year.

“They could finish above Liverpool, Chelsea. But Daniel certainly wouldn’t have enjoyed that one, that’s for sure, he’d have been very upset about that.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Conte’s future remains in serious doubt, and already a report from The Telegraph has shared which three managers wouldn’t take the Spurs job immediately.

There’s talks of a split among the squad between players who agree and disagree with his comments.

That fracture might force the club to act with Champions League qualification far from confirmed.

Redknapp’s belief that Levy would have been very upset by Conte’s comments may not have had the desired effect for the Italian.

It could very much end his association with the club after a turbulent few months.

Show all