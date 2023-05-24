Tottenham may reportedly sign 22-year-old who Rafa van der Vaart says is too arrogant











Rafael van der Vaart has previously been very unimpressed with Tottenham Hotspur target Orkun Kokcu.

The 40-year-old was speaking about the Turkish international on Dutch television back in 2021.

Orkun Kokcu was only 20, but Van der Vaart wasn’t a fan of his attitude at the time.

Since then, he’s gone on to be a key player for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

He’s been handed the captain’s armband and led his side to the Eredivisie title.

It now looks like Tottenham are planning a double swoop on the Dutch side.

Spurs are keen to bring Slot to the club to become their next permanent manager after sacking Antonio Conte in March.

Daniel Levy has spent plenty of time deciding who will be the best person to lead the club going forward.

It looks like the Dutch coach is his first choice and he could bring his captain with him to north London.

Tottenham will be hoping Kokcu has put some of the arrogance behind him that Van der Vaart wasn’t a fan of.

Van der Vaart criticises Tottenham target Kokcu

Speaking about the midfielder, Van der Vaart said: “I think Kokcu thinks he is much better than he really is. I think he’s a good player but he has so much sloppiness.”

“He really feels like the man there (at Feyenoord).

“I think it’s a shame because I do believe in his qualities. I see it with Ryan Gravenberch too. They kind of start to believe that they are already there (they’ve made it).

“But they should just play simple, then they can become very good players.”

Kokcu has gone on to score eight times from midfield this season and impressed in the Eredivisie.

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A move to the Premier League appears to be the next logical step.

Continuing to work under Arne Slot will help him adapt to his new surroundings as quickly as possible.

It will be the first time he’s played for a club other than Feyenoord, so he will need time to adapt.

Slot has plenty to do if he joins Tottenham and will hope his current captain can hit the ground running and immediately take the pressure off him.

Van der Vaart will be watching his old club closely to see if Kokcu puts his criticism behind him.

Show all