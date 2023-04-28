Tottenham may have to pay compensation to hire ‘crazy’ manager even though he’s unemployed – journalist











Tottenham may well end up having to pay Bayern Munich compensation for Julian Nagelsmann even though he’s been sacked by the Bavarian club.

Nagelsmann is out of work after being sacked by Bayern, but he is still on the club’s payroll at the moment, essentially being placed on gardening leave.

Speaking on ESPN, Julian Laurens shared what the situation is with Nagelsmann, and he stated that if Spurs want to get him they might well have to pay Bayern Munich something.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Spurs will have to pay

Laurens shared what he knows about the ‘crazy’ manager.

“Sometimes with gardening leave the manager still gets the money owed by the former club. Nagelsmann may still get the money from Bayern. Sometimes it doesn’t happen like that and there’s a negotiation to have between the former club and the new club, in terms of who pays what and it may be down to Spurs having to pay Bayern something as well,” Laurens said.

Shouldn’t be a problem

Tottenham may have to shell out a bit of cash to get Nagelsmann in as their manager, but this shouldn’t be a huge problem.

Tottenham have the money to make this kind of move. After all, they did spend over £100m in the summer transfer window just gone, while Bayern aren’t likely to play hardball here.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern were willing to make life easy for Chelsea when they were pursuing Nagelsmann, and there’s no reason why they wouldn’t do the same for Tottenham.

Realistically, the German champions will want Nagelsmann off their wage bill as he’s not currently performing a role at the club, so they may well waive their right to any compensation fee if it comes to it.

Photo by Joern Pollex/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

