'I've seen his teams': Pundit says Tottenham now want a manager who plays 'crazy football'











Tony Cascarino has given his verdict on Julian Nagelsmann amid a number of links to Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on The Times’ The Game Football Podcast, Cascarino has been discussing the German manager and what he thinks of him.

The 35-year-old has garnered a reputation for being one of the most forward-thinking and positive managers in the game today, but Cascarino isn’t a huge fan of the German.

Indeed, rather than describing Nagelsmann’s football as expansive or attacking, the pundit called his style of play as ‘crazy’ stating that he’s watched his teams on a number of occasions.

Nagelsmann plays crazy football

Cascarino gave his verdict on the way Nagelsmann’s teams play.

“Do you go after Nagelsmann who has been kicked out of Bayern Munich? I’m not criticising him as a manager, but is he going to be the man for Spurs? I’ve seen his teams play, it’s crazy football, he did it at Leipzig. You need to find the man you really believe will take the club in a different direction. There is no guarantee on a manager,” Cascarino said.

It can work

Nagelsmann’s style of play is certainly chaotic, but it works.

We’ve seen loads of managers implement a style that looks absolutely unworkable in theory only for it to work in practice. Just look at the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa over the years, and Nagelsmann is cut from that same cloth.

A crazy style of play may be what Spurs need right now. For far too long the Tottenham fanbase have had to suffer watching turgid and boring football under uninspired managers, at least Nagelsmann would bring some excitement back if nothing else.

Regardless of whether or not Nagelsmann would be successful at Spurs, at least he’d be fun.

