Report: Tottenham could hire 'leader' as their new manager and give him some control over transfers











Vincent Kompany has been continuously linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, and things are certainly heating up on that front.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Kompany’s representatives have been in touch with Spurs about a potential switch to north London, and apparently, Spurs are ready to bring in seven of his backroom staff too and give him a semblance of control in the transfer market.

In recent years, Tottenham’s transfer business has been largely led by both Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici, but with Levy under pressure and Paratici gone, they’re ready to palm some of that responsibility off on Kompany.

⚪️In case of arrival at #Spurs, Vincent Kompany would arrive with his staff of 7 people and a hand on the transfer window.

For the moment, #Kompany focus on getting more than 100 points in #Championship with Burnley. VK was #Chelsea’s plan B if not Pochettino. 2/2 #Twitterclarets — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) April 28, 2023

It is very interesting to hear about this contact between Spurs and Kompany, but in our view, the idea of Kompany having a say over transfers is even more intriguing.

He’s done a great job at Burnley by using his connections within the Premier League to bring in loan players such as Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen, and he could do similar at Tottenham on a higher level.

Indeed, with Kompany having such a good relationship with Pep Guardiola. We can’t help but think he’d have first dibs on some of the City outcasts just as Arsenal did last summer.

With the likes of Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte potentially on the market this summer, we can’t help but wonder if Kompany could play a part in getting any of those players to Tottenham.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go before we can even start thinking about Kompany as a future Tottenham manager, but it sounds as though Levy is quite keen on the idea of appointing the ‘leader’ and giving him some real control at the club.

