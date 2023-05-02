‘He was unbelievable’: Kyle Walker says he absolutely loves 37-year-old manager Tottenham want











Kyle Walker has hailed Vincent Kompany as one of the best captains he’s ever worked under amid a backdrop of interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Indeed, Spurs are apparently keen on making Kompany their next manager, and according to Walker, the Belgian is an unbelievable leader.

Walker says that Kompany is absolutely brilliant both on and off the pitch, sharing stories of how the current Burnley boss would always look after the staff at Manchester City, claiming that he never saw that same culture at Tottenham during his time in north London as a player.

Kompany is brilliant

Walker shared how much he loves Kompany.

“I think that Fernandinho learned a lot from Vini. Vini was for this club second-to-none. He was unbelievable. Dinho was a great pro, but Vini, as a captain, not just on the pitch, off the pitch on the training ground. Whether it was at Christmas or at the end of the season. I was at Tottenham and some of the stuff Vini did for the staff here would never happen there. Vini’s heart was here and he made sure that if he was fine everyone would be fine,” Walker said.

Could transform Spurs

Not only is Kompany a brilliant tactician, he’s also a brilliant leader and by the sounds of it, he could be the man to completely transform the culture at Tottenham

As Walker says, during all of his time at Spurs, he never saw anyone treat staff the same way Kompany did at City, and if he can bring that ethos to Tottenham, it will be for the best.

A football club is about a lot more than the players on the pitch and the manager in the dugout, and if Kompany can bring his style of leadership to Spurs, we could see drastic improvements all around the club.

