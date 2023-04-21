Tottenham manager target Oliver Glasner explains why he hasn't signed a new contract











Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner has been heavily linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job over the last few weeks, and his contract situation continues to make the news.

Spurs let Antonio Conte go at the end of last month, eight days after his furious outburst at Southampton. The Italian is a fantastic manager, but he simply had to go after his comments.

A number of names have been linked with the Spurs job since, and Glasner, who won the Europa League with Frankfurt, is one of them.

Glasner will have just one year left on his contract this summer. That has been highlighted as a big positive for Tottenham should they decide to make a move for him.

BILD in Germany claimed last month that Daniel Levy has made contact with Glasner’s agents to discuss if he’s open to taking the Spurs boss this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones then revealed that the Frankfurt boss, 48, is ‘interested in the prospect’ of switching the Waldstadion for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Frankfurt want to keep Glasner and have offered him a new contract. The Austrian has now revealed why he hasn’t committed his future to the club.

He said, as quoted by BILD: “If I were really selfish, I would extend the contract immediately, collect more money and have an exit clause written into it, and get more severance pay if I were then fired. But that’s exactly what I won’t do!

“It has nothing to do with delaying, selfishness of playing a game of poker. When I commit to an employer and the project, I want to know where the journey is going, and not everything is clear at the moment.

“There are a lot of questions mark in every club right now. Players whose contracts are expiring and do not want to renew, or who the club no longer wants to keep. As well as option the club have to replace them. It’s not done in five minutes.”

TBR View:

Glasner says he isn’t signing a new contract now because ‘not everything is clear’, but that could yet change in the coming weeks.

That means Tottenham have a fairly small window to make their move.

The North Londoners have been quiet in their search for a new manager since parting ways with Conte. Their London rivals, Chelsea, are making much more noise, which is frustrating if you’re a Spurs fan.

Tottenham have an opportunity to get Glasner if they make a move quickly. If they delay, there’s a chance he’ll just sign a new contract at Frankfurt, who are just two points off the European places at the moment.

