Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with plenty of managers over the last few days, and Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner is one of them.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte last weekend. That wasn’t a surprise at all because just eight days before that happened, he publicly had a go at almost everyone at the club.

Cristian Stellini has stayed back and will be in charge until the end of the season. Tottenham are set to appoint a new manager in the summer, and Glasner could be the one.

Oliver Glasner is interested in the prospect of becoming the Tottenham manager

Just last month, when Conte was still at the helm, The Daily Mail reported that Tottenham are considering a move for Oliver Glasner to become their next manager.

Then, German outlet BILD claimed that Daniel Levy has made contact with the Frankfurt boss’ agents to discuss the possibility of taking charge of Spurs this summer.

Rumours regarding Glasner have gone fairly quiet recently, but Dean Jones has claimed that the 48-year-old Austrian is interested in the prospect of taking the Tottenham job.

The journalist wrote on GiveMeSport: “Other managers linked with the post are Oliver Glasner, Sergio Conceicao, Roberto de Zerbi, Ruben Amorim, Ange Postecoglu, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank—all at, what would be considered, smaller clubs and would probably take the job if Spurs don’t go for one of the high-profile three options.

“Glasner is of particular interest as he has the ability to exit his current contract at Eintracht Frankfurt and is interested in the prospect of a switch.”

TBR View:

Glasner has done a fantastic job at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Austrian took charge of the club before the start of last season and won the Europa League in his debut campaign. Frankfurt are desperate to extend his contract, which is set to expire in 2024.

That makes it easy for Tottenham to get him this summer, but the real question is if Daniel Levy is actually interested in him, or is he just another name on his long list.

It will be interesting to see what happens this summer, but Glasner would be an interesting appointment.

