Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou already has two questions in mind for when he finally meets with Harry Kane.

A report from the Evening Standard has spoken about the Australian’s approach to key talks with his star striker.

Harry Kane returned to pre-season training today alongside several of his teammates who were also on international duty.

Some new faces arrived at Hotspur Way as well, with James Maddison and Manor Solomon joining their new teammates.

Tottenham are preparing for their tour of Australia, Singapore and Thailand which kicks off next week in Perth.

They’ll be without left-back Ryan Sessegnon after he underwent surgery on his hamstring following an injury picked up in training.

However, the tour is going to give Ange Postecoglou the perfect opportunity to work out his best team heading into the Premier League campaign.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He’ll be hoping that Harry Kane is still in North London when Spurs travel to Brentford on the opening weekend.

Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Postecoglou already has two questions for the 29-year-old when they meet for the first time.

He’s looking forward to working closely with the club’s record goalscorer over the summer.

Postecoglou has questions for Kane

The report from the Evening Standard has shared what Postecoglou wants to know from Kane.

He’s keen to find out where he thinks the club has gone astray in recent years and how they can return to challenging for silverware.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The second question is something both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte would have been asking themselves as well.

Tottenham last reached a cup final in 2021 when they lost to Manchester City 1-0 thanks to an Aymeric Laporte goal.

The club bizarrely made the choice to sack Mourinho just six days before the game, leaving Ryan Mason in charge of his second-ever match.

Postecoglou has already faced the press for the first time as Tottenham’s manager and will know he has to get used to questions about whether Kane is staying.

He’ll be hoping he can win him over as the season goes on and convince him to pen to paper to end any speculation.