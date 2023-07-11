Journalist Paul Brown has claimed something at Tottenham Hotspur has changed after Bayern Munich’s latest bid for Harry Kane.

Brown spoke to GiveMeSport and shared how people at Spurs have responded differently to Bayern’s latest approach for the England captain.

The Bundesliga champions launched a fresh bid for Kane on Sunday after seeing their initial offer of £60 million rejected.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern have made a second offer for Kane worth up to £68 million plus add-ons.

Tottenham are expected to reject the improved offer, but Brown says people at the club are offering no comment on the situation.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Brown on Bayern’s latest bid for Kane

The journalist claims after Bayern’s first bid for Kane, people at Tottenham were denying it had been launched.

But there has been a silence at Spurs this time around, with sources offering no comment on the improved offer.

“Yeah, I don’t think this is this is going away this summer,” Brown said. “I think Bayern will push really hard.

“The interesting thing is that the first time the news leaked out of Germany that Bayern had bid for Kane, people at Spurs were denying that that had ever happened.

“This time, they’re offering no comments and going no further. So, make of that what you will. I think Bayern are trying hard to sign Kane this summer and they will continue right up until the window closes.

“They think that Daniel Levy and Spurs are not in a strong position because Kane’s contract is running out.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou faced the media for the first time yesterday after taking charge at Tottenham last month.

The Aussie boss dealt with being quizzed on Kane’s future very well and it’s clear that he’s keen to keep hold of the 29-year-old this summer.

Of course, Tottenham will face a big decision should Bayern get closer to their demands. But for the time being, an offer worth around £68 million will surely not be enough to tempt Daniel Levy into selling.

Spurs will be holding out hope that Postecoglou can get Kane fully on board over the coming days, with the striker set to return to training at Hotspur Way tomorrow.