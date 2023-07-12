Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon has now sent a message to Spurs fans after his latest injury setback.

He posted on Instagram after being ruled out of Tottenham’s Asia-Pacific pre-season tour.

It’s the latest in a series of unfortunate injuries for the £25m wing-back.

When first signed from Fulham, there was a huge amount of excitement surrounding the England Under-21 international.

He was the perfect player for Mauricio Pochettino to develop at the time before the Argentine’s sacking.

Both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte showed faith in Ryan Sessegnon at times, but his fitness was always a concern.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He’s suffered numerous hamstring injuries that have affected his availability and performance.

Sessegnon has now, unfortunately, suffered another injury and sent a message to Tottenham fans to explain the situation.

He was even linked with a move away this summer but that won’t be happening now as he would fail a medical.

Sessegnon sends message after latest injury

Posting on his Instagram story, Sessegnon said: “Devastated & not really sure what to say right now, but I wanted to come on here & say thank you for all the kind messages I’ve received.

“Hopefully this provides a light at the end of the tunnel. I feel very hungry & motivated to return stronger than ever & be back doing what I do best, for you guys.

“Thank you, Sess.”

A report from The Athletic suggests his latest hamstring problem was picked up in pre-season training.

He’s only been back in action for around a week and so the timing of this latest injury is very unfortunate.

He will now miss their pre-season tour with the left-back spot in the side still very much up for grabs.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ivan Perisic could be on his way out and Ben Davies may be shifted across to left-back now Spurs won’t be playing a back three.

There’s also new signing Destiny Udogie who will be keen to make a good impression after his year-long loan spell at Udinese.

Tottenham fans will be frustrated with the message Sessegnon has sent after his latest injury as they’ll want him available as quickly as possible.

If this surgery can fix his hamstrings once and for all, he may finally live up to the potential he showed when they first signed him.

One of the key parts of his game was his sprinting speed and that’s been lost while having these issues.