Tottenham make their move to sign £31m player who’s already turned down Arsenal











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made their move to sign Brazilian talent Vitor Roque, a player who has already snubbed a move to Arsenal.

Spurs have plenty of issues to sort out ahead of the summer, with the club searching for a new permanent manager after the departure of Antonio Conte.

Fabio Paratici has also been hit with a worldwide ban by FIFA which has led to him stepping away from his duties as managing director of football.

Yet, it seems that Tottenham are still pressing ahead with their attempts to bolster their squad this summer. And Athletico-PR’s Vitor Roque is apparently a player of interest at Tottenham, according to Globo Esporte.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Tottenham move for Roque

The outlet claims that Roque is attracting plenty of interest from Premier League sides, including the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The youngster’s entourage have been speaking to a host of English clubs and Tottenham are amongst the interested parties.

Two English clubs have already guaranteed that they will make an offer for Roque in the summer, the outlet notes.

Photo by JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images

Roque is making quite the name for himself in Brazil and has even attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona.

Indeed, Sport claimed just last month that the 18-year-old has snubbed a move to Arsenal in favour of a switch to Camp Nou.

The talented youngster made his debut for Brazil last month and has already netted four goals in five games this season.

He’s been described as an ‘extraordinary’ talent and reports have suggested that Barcelona are struggling to meet his £31 million valuation.

Spurs may be in the market for a striker come the summer, especially if Harry Kane decides his future lies elsewhere.

But they will surely be looking at a more experienced option in the event that Kane does leave. With that being said, Roque is clearly a talented prospect and Spurs may be eyeing a long-term replacement for their record goalscorer already.

