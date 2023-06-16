Tottenham are hoping to complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski in the coming days and are close to an agreement.

Despite rumours of Spurs not being able to or even wanting to make Kulusevski’s loan a permanent one, it seems things are now moving forward.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano anyway, who took to Twitter last night to confirm the very lasted on Kulusevski’s permanent move to Tottenham.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham edge closer to Kulusevski transfer

The Swedish winger has been a revelation since being signed from Juventus. However, it’s easy to forget he wasn’t brought in permanently and with Fabio Paratici now gone from the club, doubts have crept in.

But according to Romano, there should be no such trouble. Indeed, updating everyone last night, Romano has claimed that there is now a ‘confidence’ within the Spurs camp that the deal will be done.

Kulusevski – who earned a whopping £110k-a-week with Spurs last year – arrived at Spurs alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and has made himself a key player.

Alongside Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in the front three, ‘Deki’ has ensured he’s a firm Tottenham fans’ favourite.

Spurs are expected to pay just shy of £26m to bring Kulusevski in permanently. The Swede will then have to impress new manager Ange Postecoglou.

A must do for Spurs

The pressure is already on Daniel Levy that if he didn’t get this done then there’d be uproar.

A deal has been in place to sign Kulusevski for some time. It seems we’re now at a stage of haggling over a few million pounds.

In the end, Levy needs to get this over the line. Tottenham fans won’t forgive him if this one slips the net.

Kulusevski has proven himself time and again and with Postecoglou coming in to help him now, the sky is the limit for the young Swede.