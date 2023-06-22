James Maddison will end up signing for Newcastle in a few weeks’ time.

That is the view of Ross Gregory who was speaking on NUFC Matters about the Leicester City midfielder.

The journalist was asked about Maddison’s future, and he stated that he does expect the ‘outrageous’ player to end up at Newcastle this summer.

Gregory did concede that a number of clubs will be in for Maddison, and he expects this one to drag on for another two or three weeks, but by mid-July, he reckons Maddison will be a Newcastle player.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Maddison tipped to join

Gregory shared his verdict on Maddison.

“Yeah look he’s going to move this summer, there’s no doubt about that. He’s not going to stay at Leicester especially after being relegated. Maddison will leave, the question is where will he end up? I still think he’ll come to Tyneside, I still think he will end up at Newcastle,” Gregory said.

“He will have a lot of interest in him. If Newcastle can agree on a fee, which will be the only sticking point with Maddison, then that will be the decision. I’ve seen tweets this week saying that they want this done by the end of this week, but the only way I can see this going through is a transfer saga. I can see this going deep into the window and running for another two or three weeks.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A year in the making

This is a transfer that has been 12 months in the making, and it is one that makes the world of sense.

Maddison is a fantastic player who could fit in brilliantly in this Newcastle side.

With Bruno Guimaraes and potentially Sandro Tonali playing alongside him, Maddison could be given freedom to pull all sorts of strings in that midfield, and he would relish the chance to play in the Champions League too.

Maddison to Newcastle could be one of the signings of the summer.