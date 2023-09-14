Liverpool could make surprise January move for £13m PL player – journalist

Liverpool could make a surprise move to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in January after Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign him this month.

The Reds were on the market for a new defender, but the drama around their midfield pursuits put that on the back burner. Jurgen Klopp is expected to use the January transfer window to strengthen his defence, and £13 million (BBC) Cherries signing Kelly could be a surprise target.

Liverpool could make a move to sign Lloyd Kelly

Now-Liverpool-linked Lloyd Kelly emerged as a surprise target for Tottenham very late in this summer’s transfer window.

The Athletic revealed on deadline day that Spurs had a £20 million bid rejected by Bournemouth for the talented 24-year-old centre-half, who can also comfortably play as a left-back.

Spurs’ attempts failed in the end, and it now looks like Ange Postecoglou’s side will face some stiff competition in January should they decide to go back in for him.

Reports revealed last week that Liverpool are interested in Kelly. Journalist Dean Jones has now backed that claim and revealed it’s a very real possibility that the Reds will make a move for him in the winter window.

He told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, I mean, there’s a possibility that Liverpool could join the race on that one.

“It’s a bit of a strange situation in the way that it kind of fizzled out at the end of the transfer window, and Tottenham were obviously the hottest link to him at that point.

“But when you consider what Liverpool might be needing in the January transfer window as they start to tweak the squad, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise at all if they were mentioned again in the Lloyd Kelly conversation.”

TBR View:

There will be a lot of suitors for Lloyd Kelly in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old will enter the final six months of his contract at the turn of the year, and he’ll surely be available for a cut-price fee at that point.

Liverpool and Tottenham could well go head-to-head in the race to sign Kelly, but we won’t be surprised at all if both clubs just wait till the summer to get him for free.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming months.