Bournemouth have now rejected Tottenham’s £20m bid for ‘incredible’ player

Bournemouth have now rejected a £20 million bid from Tottenham Hotspur for Lloyd Kelly with the Cherries having concerns about replacing him before the deadline.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that Spurs’ offer does not meet Bournemouth’s valuation for the 24-year-old.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Lloyd Kelly has emerged as a surprise target for Tottenham in the final hours of the window. Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen his defensive options further having already signed Micky van de Ven earlier this summer.

Tottenham see £20m Kelly bid rejected

The Athletic reports that Tottenham have made a £20 million bid for Kelly this week. However, Bournemouth have turned down the bid.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Andoni Iraola’s men are wary of letting Kelly go without having a replacement lined up. And it appears that Spurs will have up their offer anyway.

Kelly is probably not someone Tottenham fans would have thought much about before these links emerged. But the supporters already trust Postecoglou and have brought into what he is trying to do.

So if he is an admirer of the ‘incredible‘ player, then there will be some excitement if there is a late twist.

But clearly, there is plenty of work for Tottenham to now do to push a move across the line.