Tottenham made enquiry over signing ‘the best player in the world’ this weekend

Tottenham Hotspur were among the clubs that made an audacious enquiry for PSG star Kylian Mbappe this summer.

That’s according to journalist Pete Hall who provided more details on the Frenchman’s situation.

Tottenham could now be involved in the two biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

On the one hand, Harry Kane’s future in North London is far from certain given his contract runs out next summer.

Bayern Munich are desperate to sign the 29-year-old and are about to make their third bid for the forward.

That’s after Daniel Levy was reportedly told he had to sell Kane if he wasn’t going to sign a new deal.

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The other huge story is that of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been described as ‘the best player in the world’ right now and can make a legitimate claim to hold that title.

However, he has expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain and the French club may now be forced to sell him.

Some of the world’s biggest clubs have been alerted to Mbappe’s situation and Tottenham are among those to have made an enquiry.

It seems incredibly ambitious but anything can happen in the transfer window.

Tottenham make ambitious Mbappe enquiry

Posting on Twitter, Hall said: “Understand that Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all made Kylian Mbappe enquiries this weekend.

“Al Hilal world record bid is in. Now over to the other interested parties. #MUFC #CFC #THFC.”

Real Madrid are also very interested in Mbappe but after signing Jude Bellingham for £115m this summer may be limited in their spending.

Tottenham would also have no way to compete with the finances of Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

Journalist James Benge has shared more details on their offer for Mbappe and said: “Al Hilal offering €300m transfer fee to PSG.

“In addition to this they are prepared to offer Mbappe a salary package of €700m over one year, after which he would be free to depart for Real Madrid should he so wish.”

Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

If those are the numbers Tottenham could be dealing with, then their enquiry for Mbappe would have been a short one.

They need a replacement for Harry Kane if he does go and the Frenchman would be an incredible one.

However, it’s very hard to see how Spurs convince Mbappe to head to North London for multiple reasons at this stage.