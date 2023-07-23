Kylian Mbappe future could take bizarre twist as Tottenham feature on list of clubs

As PSG seem to be preparing for life after Kylian Mbappe, few would have expected the name of Tottenham Hotspur to crop up when it comes to his next club.

Mbappe has the choice of the very best in the world and remains most likely to sign for Real Madrid, either now, or in the summer of 2024.

However, that hasn’t stopped Marca claiming that among the English teams interest in Mbappe, Tottenham are in there.

Marca reports how a close relationship between Daniel Levy and PSG’s Nasser al Khelaifi has seen Spurs put in the mix to sign the Frenchman.

Of course, Mbappe to Tottenham seems unrealistic. And in reality, it probably is.

But with Harry Kane set to depart and PSG seemingly willing to do whatever to get rid of their prized asset, it’s certainly an eye-opener for Spurs fans to see their club linked.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Mbappe has previously spoken of an admiration for Arsenal. However, a move to the Premier League remains unlikely, with Madrid and the Saudi clubs the most likely as it stands.

It’s just not going to happen, is it?

If Kylian Mbappe somehow rocked up at Tottenham, then it would go down as the most surprising transfer of the last 20 years, if not more.

Mbappe is probably the best player in the world and the numbers he’d command to move are astronomical. The Frenchman is destined for Madrid or Saudi, and it’s unlikely anyone else gets a look in.

Still, Tottenham fans will have a nice laugh about this one no doubt. As talking points go down the pub or back at work, Mbappe to Spurs is quite the subject.

And if somehow Daniel Levy did pull it off, well, opinion on the Spurs supremo would certainly change.