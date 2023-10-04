Tottenham made a mistake not signing £30m ‘gem’ this summer, he’s now on fire in Europe

Tottenham Hotspur made a considerable mistake not following up their interest in Lens’ Elye Wahi with a concerted bid this summer.

That’s following Wahi’s brilliant winner against Spurs’ North London rivals Arsenal last night.

Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Tottenham were linked with Wahi whilst he was still at Montpellier this summer.

Wahi eventually moved to Lens for £30m to replace Lois Openda.

And last night Wahi didn’t just impress with his goal, he was also lively to provide a difficult assist for teammate Adrien Thomasson early on.

Tottenham do have some excellent options at the club this year, boosted by the late signing of Brennan Johnson.

But with the Welshman said to be missing against Luton, Spurs do now have limited options on the bench.

If Ange Postecoglou starts with the same front three of Richarlison, Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski, he’ll be left with just Manor Solomon as a genuine game changer from the bench.

Although Alejo Veliz is one for the future, that money may have been better spent on Lens’ Wahi as an impact sub.

Tottenham could really do with a player like Lens’ Wahi against Luton

It’s been reported this week that Postecoglou is still having to manage both Son and James Maddison in games.

The duo have recently taken knocks which is needing them to depart games early.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Therefore, had Wahi been available for Tottenham, he might even be starting games for the side right now.

There’s now bound to be a ton of clubs interested in the France under-21 man again this summer, and that price tag will surely now be much higher.

Arsenal themselves were linked with Wahi this summer too.

And had they pulled off a deal they might have experienced a better time on their travels yesterday.

Lens have a ‘gem’ in Wahi, and Tottenham may now have missed their chance.