Tottenham now hoping they could have £22m man fit and ready to play vs Luton

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min is now expected to be fit for the trip to Luton Town on Saturday following a clever decision against Liverpool.

As detailed in a report by The Athletic, Tottenham have been following a strict plan with the fitness of their captain.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Alongside James Maddison, Son is being carefully managed through a period in which he is carrying a knock.

The key Tottenham duo were withdrawn early against both Arsenal and Liverpool in recent games.

Ange Postecoglou resisted the urge to leave his key men on the pitch for an extended period when chasing momentous wins in these games.

And that will stand Spurs well in the long run.

Both Son and Maddison should now be firing on all cylinders for Tottenham’s early kick off against Luton on Saturday.

Of course, Spurs are also enjoying the benefit of a much lighter schedule this season.

Although they would prefer to be playing in Europe, Tottenham will now look to make the most of this rare opportunity to rest between games.

Son should be fit to start centrally once again for Tottenham against Luton

An early exit from the EFL Cup does also mean that Ange’s preparation is a much easier prospect throughout the season.

Of course, Tottenham will surely hope to have a much more robust squad by the time a return to Europe comes around.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Should all go well, Postecoglou will then have had two further transfer windows with his side.

Fans would then imagine that their new manager would have a well prepared squad tailored in his own image.

Of course, Postecoglou is still making this current inherited squad look like one that is entirely his own.

£22m Son now seems rejuvenated under his new Tottenham boss, and it is a big boost that he will be fit for Luton.

As well as his partnership with Maddison, Son dovetailed quite brilliantly with Richarlison against Liverpool.