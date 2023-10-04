Tottenham’s ‘fantastic’ player won’t be playing against Luton this weekend

Tottenham have been rather lucky with injuries so far this season.

Indeed, while there have been a few scares along the way, Spurs have been able to field arguably their strongest XI each week so far bar one or two issues here or there.

The north London club face Luton Town this weekend, and, sadly, they will be without one of their summer signings of this clash.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, Brennan Johnson is now set to miss this weekend’s clash against The Hatters.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Johnson, of course, missed the match against Liverpool over the weekend with a hamstring problem, and it looks as though that issue is persisting.

It’s a real shame for Johnson as he will have been hoping to build a head of steam at Spurs after signing from Nottingham Forest, and a game against a struggling Luton side would’ve been a great chance for him to open his Tottenham account.

Unfortunately, that chance has been taken away from the ‘fantastic’ attacker now, but Spurs should still be able to get through this game unscathed.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Indeed, Luton have been in rotten form so far this season, and Spurs will absolutely fancy themselves to get all three points in this clash even without Johnson.

Of course, winning any game in the Premier League is easier said than done, but if ever there was a time that Spurs could get away with losing an important player to injury this is it.

Luckily, with an international break on the horizon, Johnson shoud be back for Spurs’ next game against Fulham later this month, and that also represents a good chance for the Wales international to get on the scoresheet for the first time for his new club as Fulham have had their fair share of struggles as of late.

We can only hope that this hamstring injury clears up soon and Johnson is back fit and firing before too long.