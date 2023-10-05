There was a Tottenham Hotspur reunion in the Champions League this week as Tanguy Ndombele faced Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford.

The pair turned out for Spurs together on 15 occasions before the Dane moved to Inter Milan.

Ndombele has now sent a message to his teammate on social media following their encounter.

There were plenty of question marks over what Tottenham would do with Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

He went out on loan to Italian side Napoli last season and helped them win Serie A.

The French international wasn’t a regular starter but certainly played his part in a historic campaign for the club.

New manager Ange Postecoglou arrived and promised every member of the squad an opportunity to impress.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

He praised the 26-year-old during his first weeks at the club but an injury picked up on tour effectively ended his chances of breaking into the squad.

Ndombele was placed on the transfer list but a suitable bid never arrived, leading him to join Galatasaray on loan.

There was a Tottenham reunion on Tuesday when Ndombele came on and faced up against Christian Eriksen.

Remarkably, the Turkish side came out on top putting further pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Ndombele sends Tottenham legend Eriksen message after CL meeting

Posting on Instagram after the match, Ndombele shared a picture of himself in possession with Eriksen in the foreground alongside the caption: “Always a pleasure to see you my friend.”

Tottenham may not have seen a need for Ndombele this summer, but they’ve been crying out for an Eriksen replacement for some time.

They’ve lacked creativity in central areas, with Harry Kane relied upon too regularly to make things happen.

Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Despite his departure, that no longer seems to be a problem after the arrival of summer signing James Maddison.

He’s transformed Postecoglou’s team and the mood of the whole club has lifted significantly this season.

Whether Ndombele has any chance of making a return to Tottenham when his loan ends next summer is yet to be discovered.

He would need to put in plenty of show-stopping performances in Turkey to make that happen.