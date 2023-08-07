Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has reportedly been placed on the transfer list, just weeks after impressing Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are set for a busy month ahead as they bid to trim a bloated squad before the transfer window shuts.

Postecoglou has already moved to snap up Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Ashley Phillips.

Highly-rated Argentinian youngster Alejo Veliz and Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven look set to follow.

But it seems that Tottenham could be focused on outgoings thereafter and Ndombele could be one of the many players to head out the door.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ndombele transfer-listed

The Evening Standard reports that Ndombele has been placed on the transfer list at Spurs, while Davinson Sanchez and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could also leave.

It comes just a few weeks after Postecoglou admitted Ndombele had impressed him during pre-season training.

“Tanguy has been good,” he told Football.London on July 10. “He’s been working hard in training as they all have because they’ve got no choice!

“I take things as I see them. He was part of a Serie A-winning side last season and he’s been working well.

“Within that context, I’m pleased to have him here and part of the group. What that means for the long-term we’ll see. Maybe he won’t want to be part of things.”

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Ndombele is yet to feature in pre-season after picking up a knock during the early stages of Tottenham’s tour of Asia.

The 26-year-old has just returned from a season-long loan spell at Napoli where he lifted the Serie A title.

But it seems as if Postecoglou has made up his mind on the Frenchman and he’s now free to head out the door this summer.

Of course, Ndombele has had multiple chances to succeed at Spurs under a host of different managers. But it may be for the best for both parties if he moves on permanently this summer.