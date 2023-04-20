Tottenham links leave Chelsea wary of appointing Mauricio Pochettino











Chelsea have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino about becoming their new manager, but they have concerns about his association with Tottenham Hotspur.

That is according to The Times, who discuss the Blues’ search for a new boss. Reports this week claimed that Julian Nagelsmann is the most likely candidate to take the role.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, The Times reports that some at Chelsea believe it is inevitable that Nagelsmann will receive an offer. But it appears that they continue to keep their options open.

Chelsea have concerns over Pochettino due to Tottenham connections

And one of the other managers on their radar is Mauricio Pochettino. The Times reports that contact has been made with the Argentinian, who remains out of work following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Pochettino, unsurprisingly, is also a reported contender for the Tottenham job. And it seems that his links with Spurs may not be helping his cause with the Chelsea hierarchy.

The report claims that there are concerns amongst some at Stamford Bridge over Pochettino’s association with Tottenham.

It would suit a lot of Tottenham fans if Pochettino does not get the Chelsea job. There have been a few occasions over recent games where the supporters have begun to chant for the 51-year-old to come back.

Pochettino would definitely be a popular appointment at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. No manager has made Spurs fans fall in love with their team quite like the Argentinian over the last few decades.

And it has been a miserable time for Tottenham fans. It says everything that they remain in contention for the top-four, and yet, supporters probably cannot wait for the season to end.

Pochettino’s stock has probably fallen somewhat since he had Spurs in contention for the Premier League and Champions League.

That may see Chelsea ultimately steer clear. But that may only leave Tottenham fans even more determined to see him return in the near future.