'I understand': 51-year-old manager will eventually come into the frame for the Spurs job - journalist











Alasdair Gold has issued an update on Mauricio Pochettino’s future amid links with Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist stated that Pochettino isn’t actually a manager that Tottenham are all that interested in at the moment, but he does understand that he will be considered when the club sit down at the end of the season and assess all of their options.

Interestingly, the London Evening Standard are also reporting that Pochettino isn’t being considered at this very moment, but it sounds as though things will change as we get closer to the end of the season.

Pochettino will come into the frame

Gold shared what he knows about Pochettino and Spurs.

“The Pochettino stuff is quite fascinating, At the moment it doesn’t seem that Poch is a pressing person of interest for Spurs, but I know he will come into consideration when they look at it, but from what I understand, Spurs want to keep their options open until the end of the season so they can talk to a wider range of candidates and do their due diligence. The more the crowd call for Poch it almost forces Levy into the corner,” Gold said.

Has to be considered

Spurs aren’t too keen on the idea of re-hiring Pochettino, but they will consider him at the end of the season, and, to be honest, they have to consider him.

Indeed, with the fans chanting his name every week and the players even pleading with the Argentine to come back, the board have to take all of that into account.

Of course, there are politics at play when you’re looking at re-hiring a manager you sacked a few years ago, but perhaps Tottenham should just put that to one side and bring Pochettino home.

