Tottenham-linked Ruben Amorim makes claim about his future after beating Arsenal











Ruben Amorim has been heavily linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job recently, and the Sporting Lisbon boss has now had his say about his future.

The 38-year-old did something last night that Spurs fans absolutely loved – he knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League. His tactics were brilliant, and he showed why he’s rated so highly in Europe.

It’s only a matter of time before Amorim leaves Sporting for a bigger club, and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could well be his next destination.

Amorim has been regarded as the new Jose Mourinho by folks in Portugal.

The 38-year-old is among the most exciting young managers in the world. He has the potential to become one of the best in a few years’ time, and he is already on the radar of a few top clubs.

Fabio Paratici is reportedly a huge admirer of Amorim, and if Conte leaves the club this summer, the Sporting boss could well become Spurs’ top candidate for the job.

Amorim was asked about his future after he beat Arteta’s Arsenal yesterday, and the 38-year-old kept it open. He said he’s happy at Sporting and wants to win another title with them, but opened the door for a change by claiming he doesn’t know what will happen tomorrow.

He told Mais Futebol: “I don’t forget what we went through this year and it can go back to. Four weeks ago, with Midtjylland, we were talking about white scarves. It was in the previous tie. I don’t delude myself with that.

“I am very happy here, my goal is to at least win another championship and I am not looking for anything, but I do not know tomorrow. Everything in my life happened very quickly.

“New Mourinho will not exist and I am prepared to continue with the Sporting project.”

TBR View:

Sporting Lisbon are a massive club in Portugal, but if a top side from England comes calling, it would be extremely difficult for Amorim to say no.

The 38-year-old has done a phenomenal job at Sporting with the players he has there. The resources at his disposal are tiny when compared to the Premier League, which makes his job there even more impressive.

If Conte does leave this summer, Tottenham really should try and bring Amorim in. He could transform Spurs, and having beaten Arsenal already, fans will like him too.

Amorim will have three years left on his Sporting Lisbon contract this summer.

