Report: Tottenham chief now keen on 38-year-old manager who recently called Arsenal 'out of this world'











According to The Athletic, Fabio Paratici is a big admirer of Ruben Amorim as speculation continues to build around the managerial situation at Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte looks to be on the brink of either being sacked or announcing that he intends to depart in the near future, and with all this speculation ongoing, Spurs are now building up a shortlist of potential replacements.

Amorim is likely to be one name on that list, with The Athletic reporting that Tottenham’s Sporting Director is in fact a fan of the Portuguese gaffer.

Of course, Amorim wouldn’t be the first Portuguese manager to take charge of Tottenham. Nuno Espirito Santo, Jose Mourinho and Andre Villas-Boas have all sat in the Spurs dugout previously.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Amorim has been making waves over in Portugal. His attacking style of play helped his Sporting side win the Primeira Division back in 2021 for the first time in a long time, while he has also impressed in the Champions League, notably against Spurs in the Group Stages this season where he went toe-to-toe with the Premier League side.

Paratici may not be the only man at Spurs in favour of appointing Amorim either.

Pedro Porro was, of course, a key player for the 38-year-old during his time at Sporting, and one has to imagine that the Spaniard would be more than happy to reunite with his former gaffer after a poor start to life in north London.

Speaking of north London, Amorim is actually set to be in that part of town this week as his Sporting side face off against Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday. In the build-up to this game, Amorim described Mikel Arteta’s side as ‘out of this world’, so he may not fancy his chances of getting a result against the Gunners at the Emirates.

Regardless of how Amorim’s side get on against Arsenal, the Sporting manager may want to make the most of his chance to take a look around north London this week as he could well be working there next season with Spurs.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

